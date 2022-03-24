Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A142W0 ISIN: IS0000026193 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 17:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on
24 March 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 25 March 2022. 



ISIN                   IS0000026193              
Company name               Síminn hf.               
Total share capital before the      ISK 7.540.000.000 (7.540.000.000   
 reduction                shares)                
Reduction in share capital        ISK 240.000.000 (240.000.000 shares)  
Total share capital following the    ISK 7.300.000.000 (7.300.000.000   
 reduction                shares)                
Nominal value of each share       1 kr.                 
Symbol                  SIMINN                 
Orderbook ID               113958
