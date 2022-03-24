NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on 24 March 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 25 March 2022. ISIN IS0000026193 Company name Síminn hf. Total share capital before the ISK 7.540.000.000 (7.540.000.000 reduction shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 240.000.000 (240.000.000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 7.300.000.000 (7.300.000.000 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SIMINN Orderbook ID 113958