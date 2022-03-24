Dynatronics Corporation to Participate in Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.

Management's virtual on-demand webcast for investors recorded for the Maxim Conference will be added on March 28, 2022, to the company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be added under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/events_and_presentations/1982 and will be archived on the website for future viewing. Or register for the conference to access Dynatronics' on-demand webcast and other companies' webcasts during the event at Register For Maxim Conference. This conference is presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

