Joseph Oniwor, regarded as the "Ageless Transformation Coach" and founder of JOC Coaching has created a unique, tailored, and proprietary online transformational program exclusively for women over the age of 48 with unparalleled results.

Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Joseph Oniwor, a leading authority in the world of fitness, health, nutrition, and lifestyle optimization and the founder of JOC Coaching announces the creation of a proprietary online transformational fitness experience exclusively for women over the age of 48.





JOC's Virtual Fitness Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8682/118065_b6273f7ee4c7ebbe_001full.jpg

With a 25-year track record, Joseph Oniwor, the former professional athlete turned world-renowned health and fitness expert, has set a new standard across the fitness industry. After years of working with all types of clientele across his star-studded career, he noticed there was a gap in the marketplace, saying:

"Women have unique needs when it comes to their health, fitness, nutrition, and hormones which are often unaddressed by the marketplace. Which is why I'm thrilled to work exclusively with women over the age of 48 with an online program 100% tailored to their specific needs. We're proud of being one of the few programs in the country to offer these types of transformational experiences for women."

While choosing to focus exclusively on a targeted demographic could have hurt Oniwor's business model, the exact opposite happened. With women coming to him after years of frustrating fitness experiences tailored toward the general population, the results they experienced were nothing short of remarkable. With their success, word of mouth started to spread about Oniwor's unique transformational program all over his local Shelton, CT community and beyond.

While Oniwor has developed a proprietary process based on decades of experience, a relentless track record of success, and an obsessive quest for knowledge, each client still has specific needs that are 100% customized. Each woman who enrolls is taken through an assessment to determine their needs, including a customized nutrition protocol, the number and duration of their workouts, and custom supplement protocols.

Then, Oniwor adds in what he considers a non-negotiable: in-depth accountability coaching that leads to consistency and sustained results. After working with hundreds of women, Oniwor's track record speaks for itself. Inside of his award-winning program The Body Academy, women experience an average of 6% reduction in fat tissue, 1% increase in muscle mass, and 33% reduction in visceral fat after the first 12 weeks.

Rounding out his 12th year in business and 28th year as a personal trainer, Joseph Oniwor's mission is to continue to empower women to make healthy habits automatic and experience the confidence that comes with sustainable health and fitness virtual programs tailored to their changing needs.

To date, JOC has accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews from women who were frustrated with their inability to experience consistent results. With 28 years of experience, a stunning track record, and being the "go-to" fitness trainer for women over the age of 48, Joseph Oniwor is a name to watch as he continues to revolutionize the health and fitness industry with JOC Coaching and his transformational virtual programs.

To learn more about JOC Coaching visit: https://jocoaching.life/fitness-survey/

