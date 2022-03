LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to announcement made by Brookfield Asset Management, Homeserve Plc. (HSV.L), a home repairs and improvements business, said Thursday that it has not received an approach from Brookfield in relation to a possible offer for the company.



Homeserve noted that it will provide an update in due course, if required.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOMESERVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de