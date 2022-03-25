- (PLX AI) - Saipem plans EUR 2 billion capital increase by end of year.
- • Saipem 2021-25 CAGR revenue expected 15%
- • Saipem sees 2022 adj. EBITDA over EUR 500 million
- • Saipem sees 2025 adj. EBITDA over EUR 1 billion
- • Saipem sees 2025 free cash flow EUR 700 million
- • Shareholders Eni and CDP are committed to underwrite a total of approximately 43% of the capital increase, in proportion to their respective holdings in the company's share capital; the remaining part of around 57% is covered by a pre-underwriting agreement with primary Italian and international banks
