POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW AT +EUR 1.6 MILLION
GROWTH OF THE AVIONIC BUSINESS
RESILIENCE OF THE GROUP IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Consolidated revenue at EUR 11.4 million for FY 2021, up +3% in euros and +6% in dollars
Positive annual EBITDA at +EUR 1.0 million
Operating loss at -EUR 0.2 million Net loss at -EUR 0.3 million
Consolidated available cash at EUR 5.3 million as of December 31, 2021, up +1.1 million vs. December31, 2020
Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced its earnings for the 2021 financial year ending December 31, 2021.
Analysis of the consolidated income statement
In line with the previous quarterly press releases, MEMSCAP reported an audited revenue of EUR 11.4 million for FY 2021 (US$ 13.5 million) compared to EUR 11.1 million for FY 2020 (US$ 12.7 million).
Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment, over FY 2021, is as follows:
Market segments Revenue (In million euros)
FY 2021
FY 2020
Aerospace
5.4
47%
4.6
41%
Medical Biomedical
3.3
29%
3.5
32%
Optical communications Adaptive optics
2.0
18%
2.4
22%
Others
0.7
6%
0.5
5%
Total
11.4
100%
11.1
100%
(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)
Revenue for FY 2021 increased by +2.5% in euros and +6.4% in US dollars compared to FY 2020. It is to be noted that sales made in US dollars represented approximately 69% of the consolidated revenue for FY 2021 (2020: 66%).
Sales of the Standard Products division (+EUR 0.5 million +6.2% vs. 2020) benefited from the recovery of the avionics segment (+EUR 0.8 million +17.2% vs. 2020) despite the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales of medical segment of the division decreased by EUR 0.3 million compared to FY 2020, this previous financial year having been marked by high volumes of activity. The growth rate of the medical segment was +98.2% vs. FY 2019 and +59.7% vs. FY 2018. On the other side, the avionics business remains the Group's leading market segment, representing 47.3% of the consolidated revenue (2020: 41.3%), with annual sales of EUR 5.4 million (2020: EUR 4.6 million).
The unavailability of industrial equipment at the US site during the first half of 2021, due to a technical incident at the end of FY 2020 year, impacted the sales of the Custom Products division (including the Optical Communications Adaptive optics segment). The division's sales were thus down -EUR 0.2 million -7.3% compared to FY 2020.
Analysis of the consolidated income statement
MEMSCAP's consolidated earnings for FY 2021 are given within the following table:
In million euros
FY 2021
FY 2020
Revenue
11.4
11.1
Standard products*
Custom products
8.5
2.9
8.0
3.1
Cost of revenue
(8.1)
(8.0)
Gross margin
3.3
3.1
% of revenue
29%
28%
Operating expenses
(3.5)
(3.4)
Operating profit (loss)
(0.2)
(0.3)
Financial profit (loss)
(0.0)
(0.2)
Income tax expense
(0.1)
(0.1)
Net profit (loss)
(0.3)
(0.5)
(Financial data were subject to an audit by the Group's statutory auditors who will issue their reports at a later date. On March 24th, 2022, the MEMSCAP's board of directors authorized the release of the FY 2021 consolidated financial statements. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)
* Including the royalties from the dermo-cosmetics segment.
** Net of research development grants.
The positive volume effect related to the activities of the Standard Products division, due to the increase of the avionics business, impacted the Group's gross margin rate which stood at 28.9% compared to 28.2% for the previous year. The consolidated gross margin thus amounted to EUR 3.3 million compared to EUR 3.1 million for FY 2020.
Operating expenses, net of research and development grants, amounted to EUR 3.5 million compared to EUR 3.4 million for FY 2020, i.e. an annual increase of 3.5%. It is recalled that selling and administrative expenses were subject to specific cost reduction programs during 2020 in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research and development expenses, net of grants, amounted to EUR 1.2 million for FY 2021 and represented 11.3% of consolidated sales (FY 2020: EUR 1.3 million 11.3% of consolidated sales). In addition, the total number of full-time equivalent employees in the Group was 58.6 in FY 2021 compared to 63.7 in FY 2020.
For FY 2021, the Group posted an operating loss of EUR 0.2 million compared to an operating loss of EUR 0.3 million for FY 2020. The net financial loss was non-significant in FY 2021 (including a net foreign exchange gain of EUR 0.1 million) compared with a net financial loss amounted to EUR 0.2 million for FY 2020 (including a net foreign exchange loss of EUR 0.1 million). The tax expense recognized over FY 2021 and FY 2020 corresponded to the change in deferred tax assets. This tax expense had no impact on the Group's cash position.
The Group therefore reported a net loss of EUR 0.3 million for FY 2021 compared to a net loss of EUR 0.5 million for FY 2020.
Evolution of the Group's cash Consolidated shareholders' equity
For FY 2021, the Group posted a positive EBITDA at EUR 1.0 million compared to EUR 0.8 million for the previous year. Including the EUR 0.7 million reduction in the working capital requirement, the positive cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 1.6 million against a cash generation of EUR 1,5 million for FY 2020.
On December 31, 2021, the Group reported available cash at EUR 5.3 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 4.2 million) including cash investments (Corporate bonds investment securities) recorded under non-current financial assets. In addition to this amount, the available unused credit lines amounted to EUR 0.4 million on December 31, 2021.
MEMSCAP shareholders' equity totalled EUR 15.8 million on December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 15.6 million).
Analysis and perspectives Impact of Covid-19 pandemic
The 2021 financial year was marked by the growth of the avionics business, the Group's leading market segment, despite the context of the Covid 19 pandemic. As the previous financial year, the diversity of its businesses allows MEMSCAP to face the effects of such a major health and economic crisis.
MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics, medical and optical communications segments, backed by its own intellectual property, as well as the development of an increased flexibility of its production capacities.
Q1 2022 earnings: April 27, 2022
Annual meeting of shareholders: May 31, 2022
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.
MEMSCAP's products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services
For more information, visit our website at:
www.memscap.com
MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris Segment C ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
at 31 December 2021
31 December
31 December
€000
€000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment.................................................................................
1 662
1 693
Goodwill and intangible assets..................................................................................
7 238
7 305
Right-of-use assets....................................................................................................
5 224
5 486
Other non-current financial assets.............................................................................
1 385
1 217
Employee benefit net asset.......................................................................................
35
Deferred tax asset.....................................................................................................
229
284
15 773
15 985
Current assets
Inventories...............................................................................................................
2 493
2 604
Trade and other receivables......................................................................................
2 824
2 558
Prepayments............................................................................................................
426
306
Other current financial assets....................................................................................
58
Cash and short-term deposits....................................................................................
3 919
2 952
9 662
8 478
Total assets
25 435
24 463
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued capital............................................................................................................
1 869
1 869
Share premium.........................................................................................................
17 972
18 783
Treasury shares.........................................................................................................
(144)
(133)
Retained earnings.....................................................................................................
(1 130)
(1 752)
Foreign currency translation......................................................................................
(2 779)
(3 178)
15 788
15 589
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities..........................................................................................................
4 989
5 126
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings......................................................................
229
348
Employee benefit liability..........................................................................................
67
35
5 285
5 509
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables..........................................................................................
3 375
2 317
Lease liabilities..........................................................................................................
577
582
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings......................................................................
390
447
Provisions.................................................................................................................
20
19
4 362
3 365
Total liabilities
9 647
8 874
Total equity and liabilities
25 435
24 463
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2021
2021
2020
€000
€000
Continuing operations
Sales of goods and services......................................................................................
11 396
11 121
Revenue..................................................................................................................
11 396
11 121
Cost of sales............................................................................................................
(8 101)
(7 989)
Gross profit.............................................................................................................
3 295
3 132
Other income..........................................................................................................
474
326
Research and development expenses.......................................................................
(1 721)
(1 586)
Selling and distribution costs....................................................................................
(662)
(658)
Administrative expenses..........................................................................................
(1 611)
(1 482)
Operating profit (loss)...........................................................................................
(225)
(268)
|
Finance costs...........................................................................................................
|
(144)
|
(212)
Finance income.......................................................................................................
98
35
Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations before tax
(271)
(445)
|
Income tax expense.................................................................................................
|
(57)
|
(100)
Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations............................................
(328)
(545)
Profit (loss) for the year........................................................................................
(328)
(545)
Earnings per share:
Basic, for profit (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)..........................................................................................
(0.044)
€ (0.073)
Diluted, for profit (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros)..........................................................................................
(0.044)
€ (0.073)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2021
2021
2020
€000
€000
Profit (loss) for the year..........................................................................................
(328)
(545)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains (losses)............................................................................................
8
2
Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss................................
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss............................................
8
2
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets.................................................
131
(5)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations..........................................
399
(577)
Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss.....................................
Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss.................................................
530
(582)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax...............................................
538
(580)
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax................................................
210
(1 125)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31 December 2021
|
(In thousands of euros, except for number of shares)
|
Number
|
Issued
|
Share
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
Foreign
|
Total
of shares
capital
premium
shares
earnings
currency
shareholders'
€000
€000
€000
€000
€000
€000
At 1 January 2020............................................................................
7 468 340
1 867
18 775
(131)
(1 204)
(2 601)
16 706
|
Loss for the year...............................................................................
|
(545)
|
(545)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax........................
(3)
(577)
(580)
Total comprehensive income............................................................
(548)
(577)
(1 125)
Capital increase................................................................................
8 562
2
8
10
Treasury shares................................................................................
(2)
(2)
At 31 December 2020.......................................................................
7 476 902
1 869
18 783
(133)
(1 752)
(3 178)
15 589
At 1 January 2021............................................................................
7 476 902
1 869
18 783
(133)
(1 752)
(3 178)
15 589
|
Loss for the year...............................................................................
|
(328)
|
(328)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax........................
139
399
538
Total comprehensive income............................................................
(189)
399
210
Retained earnings offset with share premium...................................
(811)
811
Treasury shares................................................................................
(11)
(11)
At 31 December 2021.......................................................................
7 476 902
1 869
17 972
(144)
(1 130)
(2 779)
15 788
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2021
2021
2020
€000
€000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net profit (loss) for the year.......................................................................................
(328)
(545)
Non-cash items written back:
Amortization and depreciation................................................................................
1 191
1 166
Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets.........................................................
40
24
Other non-financial activities..................................................................................
31
83
Accounts receivable......................................................................................................
(135)
149
Inventories...................................................................................................................
252
325
Other debtors...............................................................................................................
(279)
(30)
Accounts payable..........................................................................................................
851
259
Other liabilities.............................................................................................................
(28)
31
Total net cash flows from operating activities..............................................................
1 595
1 462
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of fixed assets................................................................................................
(146)
(497)
Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets........................................................
(46)
(2)
Total net cash flows from investing activities...............................................................
(192)
(499)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings............................................................................................
734
Repayment of borrowings.............................................................................................
(205)
(183)
Payment of lease liabilities............................................................................................
(580)
(563)
Sale (purchase) of treasury shares..............................................................................
(11)
(2)
Change in restricted cash..............................................................................................
58
Proceeds from issue of shares.......................................................................................
10
Total net cash flows from financing activities...............................................................
(738)
(4)
|
Net foreign exchange difference...................................................................................
|
55
|
(21)
Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents.................................................
720
938
Opening cash and cash equivalents balance.................................................................
2 928
1 990
Closing cash and cash equivalents balance...................................................................
3 648
2 928
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005855/en/
Contacts:
Yann Cousinet
Chief Financial Officer
Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
yann.cousinet@memscap.com