Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
24.03.22
09:22 Uhr
27,350 Euro
+0,850
+3,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,30026,60008:07
26,35026,50008:07
PR Newswire
25.03.2022 | 07:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORECO: Noreco: Publication of Annual Statement of Reserves

OSLO, Norway, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Annual Statement of Reserves, with proven plus probable net reserves (2P reserves) of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) as per 31 December 2021 compared to 201 MMboe at the end of 2020.

Following production net to Noreco of 10 MMboe in 2021, the upward reserve revision at the end of the year has been driven by strong underlying production performance and represents a reserve replacement ratio close to 100 percent on the producing hubs.

The Reserves Report is attached and will be made available on the Company's website www.noreco.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrine Torgersen, Executive Vice President Investor Relations & ESG, Norwegian Energy Company ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen,
EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Email: ct@noreco.com
Phone: +47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--publication-of-annual-statement-of-reserves,c3532262

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3532262/1553739.pdf

Noreco - Annual Statement of Reserves 2022

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.