- (PLX AI) - Trelleborg divests its business area Trelleborg Wheel Systems.
- • Trelleborg transaction will result in an estimated capital gain of SEK 6,000 million
- • Trelleborg has signed an agreement to divest its Trelleborg Wheel Systems business area to Yokohama Rubber Company for EUR 2,100 million
- • Our ambition is to grow Trelleborg into the world's foremost engineered polymer solutions company in our selected industries, such as healthcare & medical, automation and aerospace, as well as in specialty industrial applications, CEO says
