On the occasion of Purple Day (March 26, 2022), an annual international event aimed at raising awareness of epilepsy, Angelini Pharma, international Italian pharmaceutical company, is committed to provide patients and healthcare professionals with innovative solutions improving the care of patients with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that typically results in seizures of various types, with focal seizures being the most common one.1 The essential treatment goal of epilepsy therapy is seizure freedom.2

The global disease burden of epilepsy is high. 3,4 A diagnosis of epilepsy confers significant disability on the individual, including physical, psychological, and social issues that negatively impact self-esteem, family environment, relationships, leisure and working life. 3,5

Long-term outcomes for patients who have not responded to at least 2 antiepileptic drugs remain without significant improvement for more than 2 decades despite the availability of many new antiepileptic drugs. 6,7 Indeed, even today 40% of all patients with epilepsy do not achieve seizure freedom despite treatment with 2 different drugs.6,8

The probability of achieving the therapeutic goal of seizure freedom decreases significantly with each failed treatment. 6

Aware of the existence of an unmet medical need, Angelini Pharma is committed to make available a new anti-epileptic drug. The product received the Market Authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2021 and many Early Access Program authorization across European countries, including in France. The product is already marketed in Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark.

About Angelini Pharma

Angelini Pharma is an international pharmaceutical company, part of the Italian privately group owned Angelini Industries. Angelini Pharma is committed to helping patients in the therapeutic areas of Mental Health (including Pain), Rare Diseases and Consumer Healthcare. In particular, Angelini Pharma is committed to brain health working every day to reduce and mitigate neurological disorders, while restoring and protecting mental health and cognitive function.

Over the past 50 years, in the field of mental health, Angelini Pharma has gained international recognition for its substantial efforts to improve the management of patients with mental health disorders thanks to important, internally developed molecules (such as trazodone) and its commitment to fighting mental-health stigma.

Angelini Pharma operates directly in 15 countries employing almost 3,000 people and commercializes its products in more than 50 countries through strategic alliances with leading international pharmaceutical groups.

In January 2021, Angelini Pharma announced that they concluded a definitive merger agreement under which Angelini Pharma acquired Arvelle Therapeutics. As a result, Angelini Pharma has the exclusive license to commercialize a new anti-epileptic drug in the European Union and other countries in the European Economic Area (Switzerland and the UK).

