Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program
Regulatory News:
Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 27,500 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 18 March 2022 until 24 March 2022.
Date
Number of
Total
Average
Lowest price
Highest
Trading
18 March 2022
14,000
289,926.00
20.7090
19.9420
21.1150
Euronext Brussels
21 March 2022
4,500
94,886.55
21.0859
20.9200
21.2650
Euronext Brussels
22 March 2022
2,000
42,868.40
21.4342
21..1800
21.5000
Euronext Brussels
23 March 2022
4,000
85,707.20
21.4268
21.2000
21.7450
Euronext Brussels
24 March 2022
3,000
65,747.40
21.9158
21.6000
22.4250
Euronext Brussels
Total
27,500
579,136
21.0595
Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 27,500 shares for a total amount of EUR 579,136. This corresponds to 0.012 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.
An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
