Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program

Regulatory News:

Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 27,500 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 18 March 2022 until 24 March 2022.

Date Number of

shares Total

amount

(EUR) Average

price (EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest

price (EUR) Trading

venue 18 March 2022 14,000 289,926.00 20.7090 19.9420 21.1150 Euronext Brussels 21 March 2022 4,500 94,886.55 21.0859 20.9200 21.2650 Euronext Brussels 22 March 2022 2,000 42,868.40 21.4342 21..1800 21.5000 Euronext Brussels 23 March 2022 4,000 85,707.20 21.4268 21.2000 21.7450 Euronext Brussels 24 March 2022 3,000 65,747.40 21.9158 21.6000 22.4250 Euronext Brussels Total 27,500 579,136 21.0595

Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 27,500 shares for a total amount of EUR 579,136. This corresponds to 0.012 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.

An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005127/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

Meredith Wood

Corporate Communications Business Partner

T: +32 485 293 665

E: meredith.wood@azelis.com