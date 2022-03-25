Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcements
PR Newswire
London, March 25
Overseas Regulatory Announcements
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcements.
For details, please visit:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773433/E_ORA__English____2022_rountine_connected_transactions_2022_0324.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773434/E_ORA__English____Appointment_of_Accounting_Firm_20220324.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773436/E_ORA__English____Supervisory_Committee_20220324.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773437/E_ORA__English____Board_Meeting_20220324.pdf
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de