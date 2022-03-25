Wood Mackenzie estimates that the US energy storage market broke records in Q4 2021, installing 1,613MW / 4727 MWh.From pv magazine USA Despite not quite hitting the numbers anticipated, the US energy storage market set a new record in the fourth quarter of 2021, with new system installations totaling 4,727MWh, according to Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association's (ACP) latest US Energy Storage Monitor report, released today. And it could have been so much more. Due to supply chain challenges, over 2GW of grid-scale capacity originally slated to come online in Q4 2021 were delayed ...

