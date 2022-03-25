Anzeige
Kitron ASA: Kitron Annual Report 2021

(2022-03-25) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2021 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.

The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021. www.kitron.com.


Attachments

  • Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6860c287-d9f3-411f-8d26-56c42a6da5b1)
  • Kitron Annual Report 2021 ESEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e600eaa-d996-4f99-ad9d-37a922dd9c53)

