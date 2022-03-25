Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKSD ISIN: NO0010851603 Ticker-Symbol: 7UM 
Stuttgart
25.03.22
09:05 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,010
+0,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,73009:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2022 | 08:53
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction: Ultimovacs ASA: Annual Report 2021

Oslo, 25March 2021: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs", ticker ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announces that the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2021.

"Ultimovacs will remember 2021 as a year of significant financial, business, scientific and clinical achievements, and our momentum continues into 2022." said Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer. "Our pathfinder trial of UV1 with pembrolizumab in malignant melanoma has recently provided further encouragement for our Phase II program. We have seen the complete disappearance of tumors in yet another patient, raising the complete response rate in the study to 33%. UV1 immunotherapy appears to be associated with far-reaching effects."

Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website: www.ultimovacs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Corrections on page 109 and 110.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.comor contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632


Attachments

  • Ultimovacs - Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4d26209-1662-4dcf-a293-a0fad9b0fd13)
  • UltimovacsASA-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/13c88994-7455-4664-adf7-7f27e9fac7c7)

ULTIMOVACS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.