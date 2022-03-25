Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2022 | 09:05
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual report 2021

25 March 2022: The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA approved the company's annual report on 24 March 2022. Please find attached the annual report for 2021, including the sustainability report. The report is also available on www.hexagongroup.com.

Hexagon Composites has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as attachment to this release.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | Ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.comand follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachments

  • hexagoncompositesasa-2021-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd0fe21f-d701-402f-a5cb-26b7ec205434)
  • Hexagon Composites Annual report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6525247-2165-4a42-8a7f-96ff5a12184a)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
