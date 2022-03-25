DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.3356

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23967801

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

