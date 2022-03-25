DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.1118
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175207
CODE: PAXJ LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
