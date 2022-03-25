Anzeige
25.03.2022
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.1522

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22392656

CODE: MEUS LN

ISIN: LU0908500753

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0908500753 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUS LN 
Sequence No.:  151453 
EQS News ID:  1311817 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

