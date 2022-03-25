The new measure will come into force on April 1 and will be in place for five years.The UK government announced it will reduce the value-added tax (VAT) applied to heat pumps and solar modules used in residential applications from 5 to 0%. The new measure will come into force on April 1, 2022. "The zero-rate will be available for a period of 5 years and will then revert to the 5% reduced rate of VAT," the government said in a statement. "This measure will positively impact individuals through lower prices charged by energy-saving materials (ESMs) installers, subject to the degree to which these ...

