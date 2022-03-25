

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Friday after the West imposed more sanctions on Russia and Moscow refused to rule out the use of nuclear weapons.



U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border today, trying to underscore U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.2 percent at 14,296 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Tech stocks were gaining ground, with Infineon technologies rallying 1.6 percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were narrowly mixed while automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen were seeing modest losses.



Eurozone bond yields dipped ahead of business sentiment data from the Ifo institute.



On Thursday, PMI data revealed the region's business activity was stronger than expected in March.







