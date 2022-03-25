DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 115.8348

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11599053

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 151643 EQS News ID: 1312243 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)