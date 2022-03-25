DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.5786

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5302322

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 151650 EQS News ID: 1312257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

