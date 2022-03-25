

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Friday as the battle for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, raged on and investors evaluated the economic risks from Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening.



Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said about 300 people could have died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol last week following strikes by a Russian aircraft.



Hungary's prime minister has rejected an emotional appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to supply Ukraine with weapons and support sanctions on Russia's energy sector.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,555 after losing 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Treasury yields ticked higher in the wake of broad-based and persistent price pressures and a more hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve.







