Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2022 | 11:04
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MGH Group: MGH Logistics renews Pune Warehouse to serve Global Automotive Clients

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of MGH Group, has extended its contract for the third span for its state-of-the-art warehouse in Talegaon Pune to guarantee yet another 3 years of its continued commitment to excellence serving key clientele.

MGH Logistics renews Pune Warehouse to serve Global Automotive Clients (PRNewsfoto/MGH Group)

The facility based out of Talegaon, Navlak Umbre, Pune is a 45,000 sq. ft. cutting-edge warehouse built to meet the requirements of clients from any industry with a strong focus on the booming automotive market.

Conveniently located only 120km from India's largest port, Nhava Sheva, the warehouse has 5 Docks for Loading and Unloading with 4 of them having Dock Levellers to facilitate smooth handling. With a 24*7 security system and future-proofed WMS on SAP, the warehouse is constantly connected to ensure no loss of goods at any period of time. The material handling equipment is specialised to handle automotive equipment in our sprawling racking and floor space crafted for cargo handling.

Vinod Premachandran, Country Head for MGH Logistics India and Sri Lanka, expressed, "MGH has built up automotive warehouse capabilities from scratch at this facility, and we are delighted with the extension, which is a testament to our commitment towards long-term business with our important and valued auto customers."

Built to last, the warehouse is fully equipped to handle the needs of clients from multitudes of industries may it be textiles, automotive or electronics.

About MGH Group

MGH Group is a Singapore headquartered, Bangladesh born sprawling diversified Conglomerate with a presence in over 23+ emerging markets in over 14 + industries having 30 years of rich experience. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe. It specialises in a variety of services ranging from supply Chain Management for Major fast-fashion retailers, Automotive organisations, and healthcare brands to Total Cargo Management for low-cost air carriers with a representation of Ocean carriers in multiple countries.

Media Contact:

Dhananjai Kalra
+91 7017387406
dhananjai.kalra@mgh-logistics.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773740/MGH_Group_Pune.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773741/MGH_Group_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/MGH Group)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.