Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Hannover
25.03.22
08:02 Uhr
12,595 Euro
+0,205
+1,65 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022 | 11:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (85/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2)
published on March 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Tele2 proposes an extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00
per share, pending closing of T-Mobile Netherlands sell transaction. The
extraordinary dividend is expected to be paid with the ordinary dividend in
May, 2022. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the proposal of
the dividend is approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2
(TEL2B; TEL2A). 

For Further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053957
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
