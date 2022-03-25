Vizsla Silver has identified a new vein within the Napoleon Corridor with 1,169 grams silver equivalent over 3.2 meters, Osisko Gold Royalties enters into a binding agreement with Metals Acquisition Corp. for a US$90 million silver stream, Aurania Resources has entered into a loan of almost US$1.2 million with Dr. Keith Barron and Osisko Metals has now completed approximately 60% of the infill drilling required to convert all Inferred Mineral Resources at Pine Point to the Indicated Resource category.