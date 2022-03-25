Beat Global Competitors, Hisense Received "Dubai Quality Global Award" Certified by Vice President of the UAE

QINGDAO, China, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense has been honored by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai with the coveted Dubai Quality Global Awards 2022 on March 23rd. The announcement was made under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Hisense, a brand with less than 10 years of operating history in the Middle East market, won the reward among many competitors, indicating that Hisense is recognized for its outstanding strengths. The candidates of the award are strictly selected for three to four months. The judges believe that under the impact of the pandemic, winning the "Dubai Quality Global Award" shows Hisense's unremitting efforts to re-open to the world and its positive contributions to local economic recovery and development.

Since October 2021, Hisense has started the preparation and submission of the award. During the rigorous evaluation process, the DET in Dubai conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Hisense in different terms.

Hisense's development strategy and events plan deeply impressed the judges, especially the local activities and services such as HiME App and Hisense Supporting Center. As a unique digital platform, HiME App can keep in touch with users in real-time and provide consumers with quick responses and services. Its 24/7 service model also makes Hisense more competitive in the local market. Hisense Support center is an exclusive platform for product experience and fast after-sales service. During the pandemic, Hisense launched free services and additional warranties, which made it easier and more convenient for local consumers to enjoy the company's products and services.

"We are so proud of winning the award, and we appreciate the DET for seeing our efforts in the region, which encourages our company for a brighter future." said Mr. Jason Ou, General Manager of Hisense Middle East and Africa Market, "Hisense has always adhered to high quality and advanced technology since developing the market in the Middle East and has entered a rapid development track locally."

Hisense will always adhere to technology, integrity, and quality, and continue to create trustworthy products and services for global consumers, thereby continuously enhancing its brand awareness and competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773898/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773896/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773895/3.jpg