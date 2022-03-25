Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market | 2021 - 2028 | End-User (Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, And Construction) | Globally Hit to USD 50.12 Billion By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market industry amassed earnings worth US$ 36.87 billion in 2021 and is set to garner ROI about US$ 50.12 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 17% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system market over forecasting period is due to escalating demand for reliable & cost-effective land mobile radio systems. In addition to this, large-scale use of these systems in myriad sectors such as transport and defense will steer expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Apart from this, transition from analog land mobile radios to digital ones will pave a way for progression of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Rise in land mobile radio systems in commercial, construction, mining, utilities, and military sectors will prop up scope of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in ensuing years. Additionally, escalating demand for LMR systems will favorably leverage land mobile radio (LMR) market earnings.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market- By Type (Mobile LMR System And Portable LMR System), By Technology (Analog LMR System And Digital LMR System) And By End-User (Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, And Construction): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028."into their research database.
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: Overview
Land mobile radio system is a 2-way wireless communication tool utilized for critical communications by public safety firms. Furthermore, it is massively used by terrestrial users for communicating with a base station. It consists of vehicle-mounted mobile & portable radios as well as repeaters & network infrastructure. These tools provide interoperability between various agencies, integrate voice & data solutions, and improve compatibility with current tools including marine, construction, transport, military, and defense sectors.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 181 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: Growth Dynamics
Key factors driving growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system market over next six years can be credited to LMR system integration with LTE network. In addition to this, rapid increase in mission critical communication functions undertook by myriad industries will proliferate size of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry over ensuing years. Furthermore, massive utilization of LMR tools in defense & military and transport sectors will steer expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in years to come. Apart from this, land mobile radio technologies find extensive applications in utilities, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.
Moreover, these new solutions offer improved signal coverage, enhanced voice quality, and elongated battery life, thereby driving market trends. Additionally, LMR technologies are utilized by fire agencies, law enforcement firms, ambulatory service providers, and paramedics. This will steer growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Surging demand for cost-efficient and reliable land mobile radio systems across globe will prop up progression of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry space.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market
Digital LMR System To Lead Technology Segment Over 2022-2028
Growth of segment over forecasting timeline is subject to beneficial features of digital LMR systems such as rapid voice call set-up, group calling, priority access to end-user, and high quality audio. In addition to this, digital LMR systems can be utilized to monitor crimes, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and cybercrimes.
North American Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Expand Remarkably By 2028
Rapid expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system market in North America over forecasting timespan is due to favorable initiatives in the U.S. along with high-speed communication services provided by government to defense personnel. Presence of giant participants in sub-continent will contribute substantially towards regional market size.
Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market
List of Key Players of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market:
- BK Technologies
- L3Harris Technologies
- Thales Group
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Cassadian Communications Incorporation
- Airbus DS Communications Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Honeywell International Inc.
- The Raytheon Company
- Nokia Networks
- JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market was valued approximately USD 36.87 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 50.12 billion by 2028.
- Huge demand for enhancing efficiency of critical mission functions will provide new growth opportunities for land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in Asia Pacific.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Industry?
- What segments does the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 36.87 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 50.12 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 17% 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
BK Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cassadian Communications Incorporation, Airbus DS Communications, Inc., TE Connectivity, Honeywell International, Inc., The Raytheon Company, Nokia Networks, and JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/181
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market
Regional Dominance:
Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Register Remarkable Growth Over 2022-2028
Expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system market in Asia Pacific over forecasting timeline is subject to massive use of high-speed communication services in region. In addition to this, huge demand for enhancing efficiency of critical mission functions will provide new growth opportunities for land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in Asia Pacific. Presence of giant manufacturers in region will boost regional market size.
Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is segmented as follows:
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Mobile LMR System
- Portable LMR System
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)
- Analog LMR System
- Digital LMR System
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)
- Defense & Public Safety
- Commercial
- Transportation
- Construction
Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- zil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market-to-record
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Mobile Device Management Market: The global Mobile Device Management Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.5 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 18.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 25.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Wireless Health Market: The global wireless health market was worth around USD 111.23 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 343.45 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.4 percent over the forecast period.
- Mobile Wallet Market: The global Mobile Wallet Market accrued earnings worth approximately 101.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 750.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 21% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/