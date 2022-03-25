North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2022) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU), today announced it will participate at the 8th annual AlphaNorth Capital Event, hosted by Capital Event Management Ltd. This investment conference is being held in Nassau, Bahamas on March 25-27, 2022.

Gordon Deans, CEO, of Aurora Solar Technologies, will provide overviews of the Company's business during investor meetings, including developments related to recent M&A activity and Aurora's novel Insight data science product, called "Insight Essentials".

The Company also announces stock option grants to directors, officers and consultants totaling 3,900,000 options exercisable at $0.10 for a five-year term.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process control and yield management solutions for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will be a dominant element in the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

About AlphaNorth and Capital Event Management

