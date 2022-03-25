MONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

25 March 2022

POSTING OF INTEGRATED REPORT, PUBLICATION OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2021 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been issued and posted to shareholders today, 25 March 2022. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2021 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 3 March 2022.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2021

Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2022 Annual General Meeting

Mondi's 2021 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2021, Sustainable Development report 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc are available on the Mondi Group web site at www.mondigroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 5 May 2022 at Haberdashers' Hall, 18 West Smithfield, London, EC1A 9HQ, United Kingdom.

We are pleased that this year, subject to any COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the meeting, we are able to invite shareholders to join the meeting in person. We are also offering shareholders the ability to attend, participate and vote electronically should you prefer. Full details on how you can participate electronically are set out in the notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and on our website at https://www.mondigroup.com/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at the close of business in the UK on 3 May 2022. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 29 April 2022. The last date to trade for this purpose is 26 April 2022.

