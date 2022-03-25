

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the December-February period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The jobless rate was 3.8 percent in the December to February, same as seen in the November-January period.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 183,400 during the December-February period from 183,000 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.4 percent in the three months ended February.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 63.7 percent in the December-February period.



The number of registered jobseekers decreased 16.6 percent year-on-year to 252,000 at the end of February, official data showed.







