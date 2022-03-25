Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Martino, CPA, CA as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Martino replaces Larry Donaldson, who held the position since 2012. Mr. Donaldson will continue with Rockhaven as an advisor.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Larry for his hard work over the past decade and we are excited to welcome Dan to the Rockhaven team," states Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO.

Mr. Martino is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 10 years' experience currently providing CFO and Financial Reporting Consulting services to companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges within the clean technology and mineral resource sectors. Mr. Martino had previously spent several years in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Simon Fraser University in 2010, and received his CPA, CA designation in 2013.

Under the Company's incentive stock option plan, Rockhaven has granted Mr. Martino 500,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. These options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25 per cent of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

