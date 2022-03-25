Helbiz has been chosen as the first and exclusive operator of e-bikes in Belgrade for the length of the 15-year contract

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first company in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, has been selected as the exclusive micro-mobility public e-bike vendor for Belgrade, Serbia. The agreement is the first of its kind for Belgrade and designates Helbiz as the exclusive vendor for 15 years.

The awarding of the contract follows an open call from the city for proposals that was completed this month. Following an official contract signing in the coming weeks, Helbiz will deploy at least 1,000 e-bikes and 150 parking terminals throughout the city.

"This agreement will be the longest in the company's history and its length is unique for the industry," said Salvatore Paella, Helbiz CEO. "We expect it to drive revenue growth for the company and expand our presence in Europe. The 15-year agreement with Belgrade will allow Helbiz to prove our ability to be true partners to local government, ingrain ourselves into the daily lives of citizens and provide value over long periods of time. We are honored to be in the position to change the way Belgrade moves in a greener and sustainable way."

This is a significant win as Helbiz considers Belgrade one of its homes, establishing an office there in 2018 as a result of Nemanja Stancic joining the company in the role of Chief Technology Officer. As well, this further expands the number of countries in which Helbiz services are available.

Helbiz will set up the parking stations with accompanying e-bikes throughout the city in phases over the next year and a half with the first bikes being available to rent in the coming months. The e-bike fleet will have a built-in IOT (Internet of Things) device, GPS and will set the newest security standards such as photo verification of helmet use with AI which was developed by the internal tech team. The bike ride can be started and paid for through the Helbiz app.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

