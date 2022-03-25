Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bawat Water Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (141/22)

On request of Bawat Water Technologies AB, company registration number 559338-6443, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 28, 2022. Shares Short name: BAWAT -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 36 265 431 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017487424 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 252581 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559338-6443 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short BAWAT TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 1 815 406 of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new share in the Company during a 14-day period following the publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report. The exercise price for the warrants will correspond to 70 percent of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of Bawat's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during ten trading days leading up to two trading days before the publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report but at least SEK 6.2 and not more than SEK 13. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares for 14 days iption from the company's publication of the interim report for January - perio March 2023, however no later than 30 days from 31 May 2023. d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before tradi the last day in the exercise period. ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0017563265 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 252582 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.