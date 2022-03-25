Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022 | 14:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bawat Water Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (141/22)

On request of Bawat Water Technologies AB, company registration number
559338-6443, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with
effect from March 28, 2022. 


Shares

Short name:           BAWAT          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 36 265 431       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0017487424      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         252581         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  559338-6443       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short  BAWAT TO1                                
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number 1 815 406                                
 of                                       
 warra                                     
nts to                                     
 be                                       
 liste                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new  
     share in the Company during a 14-day period following the publication 
     of the Company's Q1 2023 report. The exercise price for the warrants  
     will correspond to 70 percent of the Volume Weighted Average Price   
     (VWAP) of Bawat's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market  
     during ten trading days leading up to two trading days before the   
     publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report but at least SEK 6.2 and  
     not more than SEK 13.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares for 14 days  
iption  from the company's publication of the interim report for January -   
 perio  March 2023, however no later than 30 days from 31 May 2023.      
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days before
 tradi  the last day in the exercise period.                  
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN  SE0017563265                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round  1                                    
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order  252582                                 
 book                                      
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market First North STO/8                            
 segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick  MiFID II tick size table                        
 Size                                      
 table                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC   SSME                                  
 code                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin SEK                                   
g                                        
 curre                                     
ncy:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
