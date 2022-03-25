Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers in Nashville, TN Advise Victims of Top 5 Steps To Take After Being Injured in a Car Accident

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / When someone is injured in a serious accident, there isn't time to waste when it comes to filing a lawsuit. This is why Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers in Nashville is advising victims of the top five steps to take after being injured in a car accident. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has attorneys with decades of experience in personal injury ready to help provide high-quality legal advice to injured victims in Tennessee.

The National Safety Council (NSC) reported that in 2019, 48.3 million Americans were injured in preventable accidents. These incidents resulted in approximately $1,097.9 billion in financial losses nationwide. To avoid a financial loss after a crash, it's crucial to act quickly and take the following steps:

Step 1: Call 911

When you are involved in an accident, you should first notify authorities by calling 911. This is important to help document the accident and have a police report that will state the circumstances of the accident and list witnesses to the crash. This police report will help assist your lawyer and be crucial if you need to file a claim for injuries or damage.

Tennessee is an at-fault state for car accidents, which means that if you have been injured in a collision, you can sue the driver who caused the accident.

Step 2: Document the Accident and Witnesses

Don't just leave it to the authorities to document the accident. Make sure you also take photos as evidence and document any names and phone numbers of any witnesses who encountered the accident. Photos you should take include images of the damaged vehicles, tire marks on the road resulting from the accident, images of the immediate area where the crash took place, and photos of any medical injuries you have incurred. If your injuries during the accident are too serious to take these actions yourself, ask a passenger, friend or family member to do this on your behalf to make sure the facts are documented.

Step 3: Seek Medical Attention

Often, victims of a car accident don't feel the true impact of the crash until later on, so they miss a crucial window of being checked out by a physician. When you are involved in a collision, your body may be in shock afterward, and you may not even realize you are injured. Whether you have a physical injury or what appears to be no injury at all, you should seek medical help to ensure that all injuries are properly documented and, above all, that you prioritize your overall health. Make sure you keep all medical receipts, as you will need these later.

Step 4: Contact Your Insurance Company

Once you've received medical attention, your next step should be quickly alerting your insurance company of the accident. Explain to them what happened but be very careful not to admit fault to the insurance company, the police or others involved in the accident. Also, do not accept any type of early settlement offer from your insurance company. The insurance company will send out a claims adjuster to assess any damage, and the adjuster will help determine liability in the crash.

Step 5: Contact a Knowledgeable Car Accident Attorney In Nashville, TN

Finally, but equally as important, you should seek a knowledgeable car accident attorney in Nashville, TN, to represent you. You will need someone with extensive experience in personal injury law to help you recover the costs needed for your recovery period, ongoing medical treatment, damage to your vehicle, or time away from work. These costs can add up quickly, and it's vital that you have experienced and trustworthy lawyers to help you through every stage of your injury claim in order to get you maximum compensation.

If you suffered an injury in Nashville, your health insurance should cover your medical expenses and if you were injured in a car accident that was not your fault, the at-fault parties' liability insurance should cover your medical expenses. Everything else is going to be your responsibility, including missed wages, utility bills, car and housing costs, and so on. This is why it is essential that you hire a car accident lawyer who is knowledgeable and can fight for you as well as handle the insurance companies to resolve your case quickly and get you maximum compensation. Tennessee law also only allows you one year from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit in court, and if you miss this deadline, your case may be dismissed.

Being hurt in an unexpected accident caused by someone else can be terrifying and frustrating, but that's where having a knowledgeable team of lawyers can help. Hughes & Coleman attorneys have extensive trial experience and are not afraid to take on large insurers and other businesses on behalf of accident victims.

