Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:14 Uhr
7,850 Euro
-0,250
-3,09 %
PR Newswire
25.03.2022 | 14:46
54 Leser
BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 25

Annual Financial Report announcement

Bodycote Group plc


25 March 2022



Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 25 May 2022; and
3. Form of Proxy/Notice of availability


The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from later on today.

U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

