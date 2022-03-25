Chromatography Market Will Reach USD 16090 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 6.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatography Market is Segment By Type - Liquid Chromatography (LC), Gas Chromatography (GC), Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC), Thin Layer Chromatography, By Application - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Academics and Research Institutes, Food & Beverage Industries, Hospitals/Clinics, Environmental Agencies, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Global Chromatography market size is estimated to be worth USD 11260 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16090 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Chromatography Market

The chromatography market is being driven by increasing applications of chromatography in various fields such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries, environmental testing laboratories, forensic science, and the adoption of chromatography techniques in the drug discovery process.

The advancement of gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, as well as the use of chromatography in cancer R&D, provides manufacturers with an opportunity to tap into and capitalize on the chromatography market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-0Y7379/global-chromatography

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CHROMATOGRAPHY MARKET

Chromatography can be used as an analytical tool by feeding the output of the instrument into a detector that reads the contents of the mixture. It can also be used to purify a mixture, separating the components for use in subsequent experiments or procedures. Analytical chromatography, in contrast to chromatography used to purify a mixture or extract specific components from it, typically uses a much smaller amount of material. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the chromatography market.

Chromatography ensures the safety of products by allowing lab technicians to separate mixtures into their purest form. Pharmaceutical companies use chromatography to make large batches of ultra-pure materials and to test the purified compounds for trace contaminants. The separation of chiral compounds is a growing application of chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry. Chromatography can be used for a variety of things, from detecting drug compounds in urine or other bodily fluids to looking for flammable chemical traces in burned material from potential arson sites. Thus the increasing use of chromatography in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries is expected to drive the growth of the Chromatography market.

The increasing use in Food & Beverage Industries is expected to drive the growth of the Chromatography market. Chromatography is used in the food industry to separate and analyze additives, vitamins, preservatives, proteins, and amino acids for quality control. Aflatoxin, a cancer-causing chemical produced by a mold on peanuts, can also be separated and detected.

Moreover, Environmental testing laboratories look for trace amounts of contaminants in waste oil, such as PCBs, and pesticides in groundwater, such as DDT. Chromatography is used by the Environmental Protection Agency to test drinking water and monitor air quality.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-0Y7379/Global_Chromatography_Market

CHROMATOGRAPHY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to increased government investments and research funding in the region.

Based on type, the liquid chromatography segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Liquid chromatography has a wide range of applications in pharmaceutical chemistry, bioanalysis, antibiotics, metabolomics, proteomics, drug analysis, medical sciences, and plant, agricultural, environmental, and food chemistry.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is because pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using chromatography techniques for a variety of purposes, such as identifying and analyzing samples for the presence of chemicals or trace elements, etc.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-0Y7379/Global_Chromatography_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-0Y7379/Global_Chromatography_Market

Market By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Waters Corporation (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

GL Sciences Inc. ( Japan )

) Novasep Holding S.A.S. ( France )

) Jasco (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

G.E Healthcare (U.K.)

Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

) Scion Instruments (U.K.)

Metrohm AG ( Switzerland )

) KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH ( Germany )

) Restek Corporation (U.S.)

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-0Y7379/Global_Chromatography_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0Y7379&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Gas Chromatography market size is projected to reach USD 3237.3 million by 2028, from USD 2447.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market size is estimated to be worth USD 3427.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4164.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

- The global Chromatography Reagents market was valued at USD 3983 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 6163.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Liquid Chromatography Detectors market was valued at USD 1519 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1661.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global 2D Chromatography market size is estimated to be worth USD 38 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 52 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Chromatography Syringes market was valued at USD 39 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 49 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ion Chromatography market size is estimated to be worth USD 660.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 932 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% during the review period.

- The global Chiral Chromatography Columns market size is estimated to be worth USD 92 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 119.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

- Global Preparative Liquid Chromatography Market Research Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Chromatography

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg