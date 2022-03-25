Nordic Nanovector ASA - Share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) (the "Company") on 23 March 2022 regarding the settlement of 42,675 PSUs.

The share capital increase pertaining to the settled PSUs has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 25 March 2022. The Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 8,535 through the issuance of 42,675 new shares.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the new shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 23,207,059.60, divided into 116,035,298 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

