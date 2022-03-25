Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:06 Uhr
1,568 Euro
+0,045
+2,95 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.03.2022 | 15:34
64 Leser



Nordic Nanovector ASA - Share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) (the "Company") on 23 March 2022 regarding the settlement of 42,675 PSUs.

The share capital increase pertaining to the settled PSUs has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 25 March 2022. The Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 8,535 through the issuance of 42,675 new shares.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the new shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 23,207,059.60, divided into 116,035,298 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20. Each share represents one vote in the Company's general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 207 638 9571
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II section 4.3.5.5 (4).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---share-capital-increase-registered,c3532904

© 2022 PR Newswire
