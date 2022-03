Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $175.2 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Product (Software, Services, Devices, Cardiology, Neurological, BP Monitors, Neonatal, Weight, Temperature, Neuro), End user (Providers, Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Patients, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 175.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 53.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market"

157 - Tables

34 - Figures

206 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77155492

The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 On the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. As of 31st December 2021, 290 million cases have been reported worldwide, with 5,419,881 deaths (Worldometer). The COVID-19 pandemic is providing immense opportunities for remote patient monitoring solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. In line with this, remote patient monitoring represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.

Software and services to dominate the remote patient monitoring market in 2021.

Based on the product, the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is segmented into software & services and devices. The software and services segment accounted for the largest share of the global RPM Market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing reimbursement for RPM programs and the rising number of chronic illnesses, thus leading to the growing adoption of RPM services across the globe.

Provider's segment accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, by end user, in 2021.

Based on end users, the global RPM Market is broadly segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users. The providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of remote monitoring in chronically ill and old aged patients, advancements in RPM monitoring devices, and the increasing number of RPM services offered by providers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77155492

North America is the largest regional market for remote patient monitoring in 2021.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and the increasing overall & geriatric population.

Prominent players in the RPM Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Resideo Life Care Solutions (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France), Preventice Solutions (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), VitalConnect (US), Welch Allyn (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), and VivaLNK Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=77155492

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

mHealth Solutions Market by Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter), Apps (Weight Loss, Women Health, Diabetes Management, Mental Health), Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mhealth-apps-and-solutions-market-1232.html

Medical Wearables Market by Device (Vital Signs Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucose Monitor, ECG Monitor, Pulse Oximeter), Product (Smartwatch, Patches, Wristbands), End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-wearables-market-52426876.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/remote-patient-monitoring-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/remote-patient-monitoring.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg