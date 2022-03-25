Personal Cloud Market worth $50.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Research by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report Personal Cloud Marketwith COVID-19 Impact, By Revenue Type, User Type (Enterprises (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and Consumers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Personal Cloud Market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2022 to USD 50.8 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period.

A personal cloud is a repository of digital content and services that can be accessed from any device. Personal cloud is a non-physical entity. It is a location where users can store, synchronize, stream, and share content while moving from one platform, screen, and location to another. It was built on connected services and applications. It reflects and sets consumer expectations for how next-generation computing services will function. The online cloud is also known as the public cloud.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Personal Cloud Market"

306 - Tables

57 - Figures

236 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=821

The Consumer segment is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Since the introduction of the internet, the computer industry has been shifting away from local to server-based storage. However, it was only with the introduction of personal storage and file-sharing services that cloud storage began to achieve popular notice and use. The drive toward the personal cloud is to complete utilization of the storage of computer or mobile as consumers can put media and documents in an online drive and share it across devices.

The SMEs is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Personal cloud is undoubtedly one of the most profitable investments a small firm can make. Due to its cost-effectiveness and flexibility of use, online storage solutions for small businesses have exploded in popularity in recent years. These cloud-based storage systems are scalable and dont require a large upfront investment in physical storage equipment. Other benefits of using Cloud storage solutions include disaster recovery, increased security, and real-time data updates. Some of the key players for SMEs are Spideroak, Just Cloud, which supports third-party apps to run smoothly and efficiently. Cloud storage for SMEs has some features, such as workflow management, data management, and user management. Small business storage and backup options provide 100% data security and privacy, as well as complete customer control.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=821

North America to dominate the Personal Cloud Market in 2022

Personal cloud storage, mobile cloud storage, and pocket cloud storage are all terms used in the North American Personal Cloud Market. Personal cloud can take on different meanings depending on how it is implemented, such as when it acts as a storage appliance that can be retrieved wirelessly or via the internet. Because of the growth in multi-cultural organizations that are required to work over similar platforms without compromising on the quality of work across different geographical locations, the US market accounted for the largest share of the North American Personal Cloud Market.

Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Personal Cloud Market are Alphabet Inc, (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Dropbox, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Box (US), Seagate Technology LLC (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (US), Egnyte, Inc. (US), Buffalo Inc. and Melco Holdings Inc. (Japan), Funambol, Inc. (US), j2 Global, Inc. (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), ElephantDrive Inc. (US), ownCloud (Germany), Cloudike (US), SpiderOak Inc. (US), pCloud AG (Switzerland), Tresorit, and ASUS Cloud Corporation (Switzerland), Internxt Inc. (Spain), IceDrive, Sync.com (Canada), iDrive Inc. (US), MiMedia Inc. (US), Dracoon (Germany), and OpenDrive Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Reports: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Archiving), Deployment Type (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/personal-cloud-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/personal-cloud.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg