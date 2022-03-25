Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for The Lexington Company AB (publ) is updated (142/22)

On February 18, 2022, the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Manna & Co Oy ("Manna & Co") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On March 8, 2022, Manna & Co disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the Company. On March 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Manna & Co had acquired control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company, and also initiated a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the Company, at the request of Manna & Co, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (LEX, ISIN code SE0006510640, order book ID 106153). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.