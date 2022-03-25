Anzeige
25.03.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for The Lexington Company AB (publ) is updated (142/22)

On February 18, 2022, the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Manna & Co Oy
("Manna & Co") had disclosed its intention to make a mandatory bid for the
shares in the Company. 

On March 8, 2022, Manna & Co disclosed a mandatory bid for the shares in the
Company. 

On March 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Manna & Co had acquired control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the
Company, and also initiated a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the
remaining shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the
Company, at the request of Manna & Co, had decided to apply for delisting of
its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (LEX, ISIN
code SE0006510640, order book ID 106153). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
