The "G8 Countries Utilities Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $3,183.1 billion in 2020 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,486.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2020-25 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $993.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $587.1 and $432.2 billion, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,069.3 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $616.2 and $486.3 billion, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 utilities industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 utilities industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities industry players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 utilities industry with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the G8 utilities industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the G8 utilities industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 utilities industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the G8 utilities industry?
Companies Mentioned
- Hydro-Quebec
- Enbridge Inc.
- Suncor Energy Inc.
- BC Hydro
- Electricite de France SA
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- TotalEnergies S.E.
- Engie SA
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttenberg AG
- RWE AG
- WINGAS GmbH
- Enel SpA
- Hera SpA
- Edison S.p.A.
- The Tokyo Electric Power Company Hol
- Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd
- The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorpora
- OAO Gazprom
- JSC Inter RAO
- Novatek
- Lukoil Oil Co.
- Centrica plc
- Thames Water Utilities Ltd
- E.ON SE
- Exelon Corporation
- Southern Company
- NextEra Energy, Inc.
- Duke Energy Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbm4pj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005347/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900