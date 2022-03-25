The "G8 Countries Utilities Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $3,183.1 billion in 2020 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,486.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% over the 2020-25 period.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $993.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $587.1 and $432.2 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,069.3 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $616.2 and $486.3 billion, respectively.

