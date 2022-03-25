Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol: 21T 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:14 Uhr
7,850 Euro
-0,250
-3,09 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
25.03.2022 | 16:22
41 Leser
BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BODYCOTE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameALEXANDRA LAFORIE
FOR DOMINIQUE YATES
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBODYCOTE PLC
b)LEI213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF BODYCOTE DEFERRED BONUS PLAN 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£6.585		15,703 shares exercised and retained
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
e)Date of the transaction2022-03-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue
© 2022 PR Newswire
