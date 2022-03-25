Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2023-03-31
|Bonds
|SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145. SE0012481349. 2024-06-12
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 195, SE0013546066, 2025-06-18
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 520, SE0014694659, 2027-09-15
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01
|Bid date
|2023-03-31
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|145: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
580: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
195: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
2312: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK
520: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
5536: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
1588: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|145: 200 mln SEK per bid
580: 200 mln SEK per bid
195: 200 mln SEK per bid
2312: 100 mln SEK per bid
520: 200 mln SEK per bid
5536: 500 mln SEK per bid
1588: 600 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2023-04-04
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-03-25
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
