Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2023-03-31 Bonds SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145. SE0012481349. 2024-06-12



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 195, SE0013546066, 2025-06-18



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 520, SE0014694659, 2027-09-15



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16



STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01





Bid date 2023-03-31 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 145: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



580: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



195: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



2312: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK



520: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK



5536: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK



1588: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 145: 200 mln SEK per bid



580: 200 mln SEK per bid



195: 200 mln SEK per bid



2312: 100 mln SEK per bid



520: 200 mln SEK per bid



5536: 500 mln SEK per bid



1588: 600 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2023-04-04 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2022-03-25

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.