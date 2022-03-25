Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of The Lexington Company AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (143/22)

The Lexington Company AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ). Short name: LEX ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006510640 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 106153 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be April 14, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB