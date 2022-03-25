Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Announces First Major European Government Contract Signing for the Digital Platform Solutions Division to Deliver Key Software Functionality for the Judicial Court System

Cyberlux Wins Contract to Provide the District Court System of Albania a Digital Platform for Case Management, Enhanced Security for Anonymization of Court Data, and Future Enhancements to Continue the Digitization of the Courts Public Records Management Systems.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC and TIRANA, ALBANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries, announced that the Kreatx Group of the Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit, has won a competitive tender to provide the Judicial Court System of Albania with new digital capabilities to modernize the courts public records and case management systems. The initial contract is valued at over $625,000 USD and Kreatx anticipates that its system will be fully implemented across all 38 District Courts by the end of 2022, with further contracting anticipated during the Judicial System digital transformation process.

In addition to the benefits of electronic access of case information and associated documents, the system will provide the courts with real-time access to cumulative information about case processing and statistical information for both internal and public reporting on the nature and volume of the court's work.

Enor Nakuci, General Manager of Kreatx Group, a Cyberlux company, stated, "We have worked with local and federal government institutions to support the vision of modernizing existing systems to enhance government transparency and increase financial performance. The value to our institution partners is fully realized with better end-user experiences for both government and citizens alike. This is our first entry into the $17 billion legal technology market and we look forward to expanding across Europe and the United States."

"This contract award is a significant step in validating our platform strategy of providing global digital transformation solutions to government agencies and commercial customers to help them realize operational efficiencies and better customer experiences," added Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux. "Cyberlux is delivering global solutions and positioning our company to be a global leader with our innovative technology assets."

The Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit is implementing the Cyberlux digital platform strategy across global industries, with a focus on delivering disruptive technology to both government and commercial customers, helping these customers make data-driven decisions, support integration capabilities, automate business workflow, and provide business intelligence analytics. The DPS business unit has both world-class Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, innovative software development competencies and product delivery capabilities to drive growth through digital transformation opportunities across global markets.

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL) is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions, targeting U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

