Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

Employee Share Plans - grant of deferred bonus awards

The Company announces that on 25 March 2022 it was notified that, on 25 March 2022, the grant of an option over ordinary shares of 2.1/15 pence each in the Company (the "Shares") was made under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 to persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") as detailed in the table below. No consideration was payable for the grant.

Name Position Number of Shares subject to option Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer 868,456 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 327,276

This grant is in respect of the 2021 annual bonus awards, with this portion of the bonus being deferred into Capita plc shares and will normally vest after three years from grant subject to continued employment, inclusive of any dividend equivalent entitlements and in line with Capita's remuneration policy approved by shareholders. Details are set out in the Company's remuneration policy.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Contact: Stuart Morgan

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Lewis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 868,456 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 868,456 e) Date of transaction

25 March 2022 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue