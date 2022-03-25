Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.03.2022 | 17:58
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 25-March-2022 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 March 2022

Gledhow Investments plc

AQSE: GDH

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  0 
EQS News ID:  1312569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
