Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
25.03.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska Cellulosa
AB SCA (SCA B, SE0000112724) published on February 21, 2022 and may be subject
to change. 

SCA B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 1.00 per share,
effective April 1, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051873
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
