Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Ticker-Symbol: IRES 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
16:44 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,084
+5,93 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.03.2022 | 19:31
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-March-2022 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                                   STEFANIE FRENSCH 
a)      Name 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                                   NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                   INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                   IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                                   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                   ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                                   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
                                   ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                   Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR1.50 each  30,000 ordinary shares

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION

- Price

23 MARCH 2022

e) Date of the transaction

FRANKFURT

f) Place of the transaction

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
               MARGARET SWEENEY 
a)      Name 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
               CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
               AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 18.00 ON 8 MARCH 2022 (EQS News ID: 
       Initial     1297659) TO AMEND THE NUMBER OF SHARES STATED TO BE SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 
b)      Notification  498,322 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH TO 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH. ALL OTHER 
       Amendment    DETAILS IN THE ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION REMAIN UNCHANGED BY THIS AMENDMENT 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
               635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               GRANT OF A CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH TO BE ISSUED IN 
               ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC LONG TERM 
b)      Nature of the  INCENTIVE PLAN 2014 (AS AMENDED IN NOVEMBER 2015) WITH A VESTING DATE OF 23 FEBRUARY 
       transaction   2025, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS. 
 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    NIL      CONDITIONAL AWARD OVER 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES

Aggregated

information NIL - CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH VALUED AS AT 23

FEBRUARY 2022 AT A PRICE OF EUR1.49 PER ORDINARY SHARE (BEING THE CLOSING PRICE ON THE

d) - Aggregated GRANT DATE)

volume

- Price

Date of the CONDITIONAL AWARD MADE ON 23 FEBRUARY 2022

e) transaction

Place of the OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

f) transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  151704 
EQS News ID:  1312581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.