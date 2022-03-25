Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 STEFANIE FRENSCH a) Name Reason for the notification 2 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.50 each 30,000 ordinary shares

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 MARGARET SWEENEY a) Name Reason for the notification 2 CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER a) Position/status AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 18.00 ON 8 MARCH 2022 (EQS News ID: Initial 1297659) TO AMEND THE NUMBER OF SHARES STATED TO BE SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONAL AWARD OF b) Notification 498,322 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH TO 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH. ALL OTHER Amendment DETAILS IN THE ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION REMAIN UNCHANGED BY THIS AMENDMENT 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code GRANT OF A CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH TO BE ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC LONG TERM b) Nature of the INCENTIVE PLAN 2014 (AS AMENDED IN NOVEMBER 2015) WITH A VESTING DATE OF 23 FEBRUARY transaction 2025, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) NIL CONDITIONAL AWARD OVER 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18

